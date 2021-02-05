 

Judge denies bond for suspect in Albert Woolfolk cold case murder

Crime

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The man suspected of killing a Columbus father nearly 20 years ago made his first appearance in a Columbus court this morning, where Judge Julius Hunter denied the suspect’s bond.

Alvin Barfield, 47, allegedly stabbed Albert Woolfolk multiple times at the victim’s home on July 18, 2003.

Woolfolk had been at a local bar the night of his death. His mother and one of his company’s employees found him dead in his Habersham Avenue home the next day. Police say Woolfolk was strangled and stabbed more than 20 times.

After years of investigation, Columbus Police say investigators now have physical evidence linking Barfield to Woolfolk’s murder. That evidence comes from a set of fingerprints retrieved in 2003. In court, police said they confirmed one fingerprint found on a cable box in Woolfolk’s home is Barfield’s. Police have not been able to identify a second fingerprint found at the murder scene.

Police found Barfield in South Carolina in December 2020. The U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Unit located Barfield and took him into custody on Jan. 21, 2021.

While the defense argued Barfield was not a flight risk due to his cooperation with detectives, the judge denied him bond.

