Joe Nathan James is set to be executed on July 28. (ADOC)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Joe Nathan James, Jr., an individual on death row whose execution is scheduled for July 28.

In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Terry Moorer also denied James’ request that his execution be stayed.

The lawsuit, one of several filed by James in the weeks ahead of his scheduled execution, claimed that the death warrant issued in James’ case by the Alabama Supreme Court was invalid. Judge Moorer rejected that argument, writing that the warrant was properly issued.

“The issuance and delivery of the Alabama Supreme Court’s order setting James’ execution for July 28, 2022, complies with the current state procedures and is a valid, legal execution warrant,” Moorer wrote.

Joe Nathan James, Jr. was convicted of the 1994 murder of Faith Hall. Hall’s family is opposed to James’ execution, arguing that Gov. Kay Ivey should commute his sentence from death to life in prison.

James still has several cases pending in federal court. Barring court action, however, James’ execution will proceed on July 28, just three days after James’ 50th birthday.