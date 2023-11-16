COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man accused of the murder of a Columbus woman made his second appearance in Recorder’s Court Thursday morning.

Brandon Patterson, 40, is accused of murdering 37-year-old Christina Rena Richardson. Authorities found her body on at Motel 6 located on Victory Drive on Halloween.

For the second time within the past two weeks, Patterson still has not retained an attorney. Patterson appeared in court in a wheelchair and explained to the judge a friend was trying to hire Columbus criminal defense attorney William Kendrick.

WRBL reached out to Kendrick on Thursday and he told WRBL his office has not had discussions with Patterson

The judge postponed the hearing until Dec. 1. The judge also told Patterson that if he did not have an attorney next time, the hearing would still be held and he would be assigned a public defender.