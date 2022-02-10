Judge sets bond for teenager accused in Wilson Homes homicide at $250,000

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus teenager accused of shooting to death a South Carolina man last year at a Columbus public housing complex has been given a bond.

Thursday, Superior Court Judge Ron Mullins set the bond for Elysia Cooley at $250,000, which was higher than what defense attorney Jennifer Dunlap was requesting.

Cooley, 17, is accused of killing Marcel Samedi at 3400 8th Avenue, on June 5, 2021, according to police. Police say Samedi’s body was found on the ground near building 108-A at Wilson Homes.

Cooley is being represented by defense attorney Stacey Jackson, but Dunlap handled the bond hearing.

The terms of the bond are Cooley can not leave Muscogee County, she must wear an ankle monitor, and can’t have any contact with the victim’s family.

Cooley has been in jail since her arrest more than a month ago. Corey Troupe, 24, of Rock Hill, S.C., has also been charged in the murder.

During a Recorder’s Court hearing for Troupe, Columbus Police Detective Donna Baker said that a third suspect was being sought.

As of 2:30 p.m., Cooley was still in the Muscogee County Jail and had not posted the bond.