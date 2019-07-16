June shooting on 18th Street result of domestic dispute, police say

Courvoisia Wilson, yellow top, appears in Recorder’s Court Tuesday with her attorney Tim Flournoy.

A Columbus Recorder’s Court judge ordered the woman accused of shooting 21-year-old Anthony Tinsley last month held without bond.

Courvoisia Wilson appeared in front of Judge Julius Hunter Tuesday afternoon. Columbus police say she fired into a crowd on 18th Street last month, hitting Tinsley in the head.

Wilson had alluded authorities for more than a month before she turned herself into police on Sunday.

Testimony showed that Wilson was in a dispute with Rashonda Dorsey over a man both women had dated. On June 11, Wilson was in a car and fired from the backseat into four people, one of whom was Dorsey.

Tinsley was a bystander. Sgt. Raymond Mills told the court that he remains in grave condition.

Wilson’s defense attorney Tim Flournoy says that “at the end of the day she will be cleared of any wrongdoing.”

“I have a lot of evidence,” Flournoy said. “Of course, we don’t bring out our defense evidence at a preliminary hearing. There is a lot of evidence that will clearly show the shooting started with the victim’s group.”

Wilson faces four counts of aggravated assault and a gun charge.

Police also have warrants for Kayne Wiggins and Christopher Morgan in connection with the shooting.