MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia said a convicted felon with an extensive and violent criminal history of illegally owning an AK-47-style firearm during a domestic violence investigation stemming from a child attempting to protect his mother.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 35-year-old Angelo Devon Williams was found guilty of one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Wednesday.

As of now, Williams faces a maximum sentence of ten years in prison along with three years of supervised release and a maximum $250,000 fine. Williams’ sentencing is scheduled for March 20, 2024.

Based on court records and evidence presented during the trial, Lowndes County, Georgia, 911 received a call from a child on July 26, 2020, who told the operator something about his mother being hit.

The 911 operator called back and spoke with a neighbor located next door to the locations where the domestic dispute was happening and Valdosta Police officers were dispatched to the scene.

Responding officers found a woman standing outside the residence who told officers that Williams allegedly assaulted her and left the scene shortly before officers arrived. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that the female victim had significant scrapes, scratches, cuts and bruises on her body and face along with a large knot in the center of her forehead.

The victim also told officers that Williams had allegedly taken the keys to her rental car and refused to give them back when she and her child asked. Williams allegedly pushed the child and punched the female victim. The altercation continued and the child ran to the next-door neighbor’s house and called 911.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the rental car was full of Williams belongings including a AK-47 style semi-automatic rifle; which he is prohibited from since he has prior state felony convictions for robbery/carjacking in Miami-Dade County, Florida, and felony fleeing/attempting to elude in Hamilton County, Florida.