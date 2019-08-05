Jury delivers verdict in Demartre Harris trial

A Muscogee County Superior Court Jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of Demartre Harris for the death of Marcus Bowden.

Harris was facing charges of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, three counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Murder, Possession of Firearm or a Knife During the Commission of a Crime, one count of Malice Murder, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

The jury has found Harris guilty of all counts except Malice Murder.

Harris’s sentencing date is set for Thursday August 8 at 2:00 p.m. in Judge Mullins’ chambers.