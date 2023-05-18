LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A juvenile was arrested after three vehicles were stolen from a body shop in LaGrange on May 16, states Troup County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

According to law enforcement, a burglary occurred in a body shop at West Point Road on Tuesday between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m.

Police say unknown suspects accessed a key box and stole the three vehicles. One vehicle was recovered nearby shortly after the burglary was reported.

Troup County 911 reported a call from Sirius XM Radio at approximately 1:30 p.m. that they were tracking a stolen vehicle in Pine Circle off LaFayette Parkway. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and a juvenile fled from the Jeep. He was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

TCSO said the juvenile was taken to Columbus YDC with charges of theft by receiving and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. The third vehicle, with right rear damage last seen bearing a test drive tag of Lagrange Nissan has still not been recovered.