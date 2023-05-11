MERIWETHER, Ga. (WRBL) — A 16-year-old male is being held in the Georgia Regional Youth Detention Center on aggravated assault and possession of a firearm charges among others.

According to Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith, patrol deputies responded to Chapel Hill Road in Manchester, Georgia, on April 10, on a report of shots fired into an occupied vehicle.

A male victim reported that a person in a four-wheeler fired multiple rounds with a gun at the victim’s vehicle. One round passed within very close proximity of striking the victim in the head.

Smith says investigators were able to identify persons of interest and uncovered that these individuals have been operating as a criminal street gang.

“We have charged a male juvenile, 16 years of age, with multiple charges related to the Chapel Hill Road incident. The juvenile offender is currently being housed without bond in the Georgia Regional Youth Detention Center, RYDC, for the offenses of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and criminal street gang activity,” states Smith.

Sheriff mentioned the juvenile offender was also charged with the offense of possession of a firearm by a person under 18 and criminal street gang activity related to an incident on May 3.

“The juvenile offender at the time of the latest incident was out on bond from a neighboring jurisdiction for a similar offense. These investigations are ongoing with additional charges pending.” Smith said.

Police has asked anyone with information about these incidents to call 706-672-6651, 706-672-4489, or 911 in an emergency.