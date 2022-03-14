COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two juvenile suspects have been arrested following an incident of shots fired at Carver Park over the weekend.

According to officials, police were called out to Carver Park on March 13, 2022 at 12:53 p.m., following reports of a gun being fired in the area.

When police arrived, they found two individuals who matched the description of those described in the original call. Both individuals were detained by police. Police also recovered the weapon and a quantity of marijuana belonging to the suspects.

The individuals, whose names are not being released, are charged with Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits Possession of a Pistol/Firearm Under 18 Years of Age and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.