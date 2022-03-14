LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Two juveniles suspects have been charged following an incident last week in which an employee at a Tennis Pro Shop was shot multiple times with gel projectile rounds.

According to police, the incident happened on March 7, 2022, at the Tennis Pro Shop located at 100 Hunnicutt Place in LaGrange.

Police said two males entered the store at 6:00 p.m., armed with two plastic handguns loaded with Orbeez Gel projectile rounds.

Once inside the shop, police said the males intentionally and without justification, shot the victim in the face and neck between 10 and 12 times from a distance of 20 feet. While the individuals were shooting the victim, police said they were also laughing at what they were doing.

Police posted a photo of the two on social media and they were identified.

On March 12, 2022, police met with the two males and they were identified as juvenile brothers. Officers also met with their mother.

The the juvenile brothers were both charged with Reckless Conduct and Simple Battery. Their mother was also charged with Parental Responsibility to Supervise.

Officials with the LaGrange Police Department said they would like to make it known that these kinds of reckless behaviors from anyone intentionally trying to cause harm to others with these plastic guns will not be tolerated. These guns, albeit toys, can cause serious bodily harm. Additionally, police said these guns can also look like real weapons which could result in deadly encounters and even more serious consequences.

Police warned anyone caught intentionally shooting these projectiles at another person will be charged accordingly.