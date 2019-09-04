Kidnap victim saved in Troup County after man arrested for reckless driving, other charges

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Montgomery woman was saved from an alleged kidnapping after jumping out of a vehicle near a Troup County Sheriff’s Deputy on I-85.

“The deputy then exited his patrol vehicle to assist the female by removing her from the traffic lane. At that point she advised him that she had been kidnapped by the driver of the vehicle while in Montgomery, Ala.,” the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy helped the woman, then called for back up and went after the vehicle she’d escaped from. He found them near mile marker 15.

When the driver saw the deputy coming up behind him, he “fled at a high rate of speed, exiting on Exit 18,” where a second deputy joined the pursuit. The deputies chased him from Troup County to Meriwether County, and eventually into Harris County, where the driver crashed in Waverly Hall.

Rubin Mack, 40, from Montgomery, Ala., was arrested for Fleeing/Attempting to Elude an officer, Driving on a Suspended/Revoked License, Speeding, Reckless Driving, and Failure to Maintain Lane.

Sheriff’s officers say Montgomery Police are handling the kidnapping investigation.