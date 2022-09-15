COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man charged with the murder of 22-year-old Jaelon Langley made his first appearance and pled not guilty in Recorder’s Court this morning.

Jamez X Starr, 21, is also charged with Aggravated Assualt and two counts of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime after responding officers found Langley lying near the back of a residence located near Kings Mountain Court, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Sergeant Thomas Hill with Columbus Police Department’s Homicide Unit, there was also another female victim and two juveniles who were inside the residence and witnessed the incident.

Hill also noted that Starr used two handguns while confronting Langley.

During the initial investigation, law enforcement spoke with the female victim and other witnesses who named Starr as the potential suspect and shooter.

According to the female victim, who was sitting next to Langley in the residence’s backyard, Starr opened the back door, spoke with Langley for a brief moment, and fired shots toward her and Langley.

During the incident, the female victim did not sustain any injuries.

A bond was not granted to Starr due to his murder charge. His case will now move to Superior Court.