AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — A LaFayette man was arrested and charged with burglary and theft on June 16, according to Auburn Police.

Auburn Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 200 block of West Longleaf Drive on March 28, 2023.

A victim reported that an unknown suspect made unlawful entry into the residence between March 20 and March 28. The victim says property was stolen from within the residence.

Kelsey Rashad Finley, 27, was developed as a suspect, and arrest warrants were obtained. Police located Finley on June 16, and he was placed under arrest.

Finley was taken to the Lee County Jail and held on a $4,000 bond.