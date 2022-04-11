LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Today, two victims were robbed at gunpoint in LaGrange, the perpetrator took off on foot after firing his gun.

Officers of the LaGrange Police Department were dispatched to Moore’s Hill in reference to a robbery earlier today, April 11, 2022.

One victim told Patrol Officers a black male who wore a ski mask robbed them at gunpoint, and shot one round from his gun.

Criminal Investigations Section’s investigation revealed one victim had just sold several catalytic converters to the second victim at his residence.

During the transaction, a black male appeared came from behind the residence holding a handgun, the two victims were ordered to the ground by the perpetrator before he fired off one shot into the ground.

The unidentified male took cash from both victims before fleeing on foot.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.