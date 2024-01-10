TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office said a LaGrange resident with a prior criminal history was sentenced to 50 years in prison after an investigation revealed he sold drugs to a man who died from a drug overdose.

On Aug. 9, 2021, Troup County E-911 received a call about an unresponsive person at 111 Shamrock Drive in Troup County. TCSO says deputies along with emergency personnel responded and found 36-year-old Joshua Brawner “not breathing and in cardiac arrest.”

Life-saving measures were attempted but unsuccessful and Brawner was pronounced dead at the Wellstar Georgia Medical Center emergency room.

TCSO launched an investigation and autopsy confirmed Brawner died from an overdose of Fentanyl and Cocaine. TCSO’s Narcotics Division, led by Captain Nathan Taylor, investigated the incident and discovered that Brawner purchased the drugs from Brent Lacorney Thomas.

Almost a month later on September 1, 2021, narcotics investigators executed a search warrant at Thomas’ residence at 230 Mooty Bridge Rd. During the search, investigators found a substantial amount of Fentanyl, Heroin, Cocaine, Marijuana, and a handgun.

Investigators arrested Thomas on the scene and he was charged with:

Felony murder

Trafficking Herion

Possesion of Cocaine with intent to distribute

Possession of Marjiauna with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

TCSO says on Aug. 2, 2022, the Troup County District Attorney’s Office presented a case against Thomas to a Troup County Grand Jury and indicted him on the charges listed above.

On Jan. 9 Thomas pled guilty in Troup County Superior Court to the charges and received a 50-year prison sentence and serve at least 30 years along with a $200,000 fine.