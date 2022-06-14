LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A LaGrange man was arrested on various charges after assaulting his victim over a period of 10 to 12 hours, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

Lorenzo Brown, 40, was taken into custody after officers responded to an incident on June 14 at around 10:33 a.m.

LaGrange Police say that the victim of the assault fled to a neighbor’s house for safety. The victim told officers that they had been held against their will and assaulted for an extensive period of time by Brown.

The victim was transported to a nearby medical facility due to their severe injuries.

The Criminal Investigations Section of LaGrange Police began looking into the case and found that the victim had been assaulted for 10 to 12 hours. The investigation also showed that Brown used both his hands and feet along with various household objects to assault his victim.

Upon searching the location where the assault happened, detectives found several firearms.

Brown faces the following counts:

Criminal attempt murder

Aggravated assault

False imprisonment

Possession of firearm by a convicted felon

Brown was out on bond for a prior charge at the time of this incident.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.