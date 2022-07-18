LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department has arrested a man on charges of aggravated assault and kidnapping, after he allegedly hit a woman and forced her to drive him to a gas station.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance on July 18. At the scene, the victim told officers about an incident the night before involving the suspect, Lachevious Mahone.

The victim told police an argument became physical when Mahone reportedly struck her with his fists, leaving visible injuries. She alleges Mahone then fired a handgun into her direction and forced her to drive him to the Circle K on Lafayette Parkway.

Upon arrival at the Circle K, Mahone left the vehicle and the victim fled the scene.

Mahone was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and kidnapping. At the time of his arrest, Mahone was on active probation for undisclosed charges.