LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Sunday, around 12:39 a.m. LaGrange Police Officers responded to East Bacon Street about a report of a domestic fight.

Responding officers arrived at the scene and spoke with the victim, who explained to officers that the suspect, Myron Jackson, was her boyfriend and that he had assaulted and strangled her.

LaGrange Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section launched an investigation uncovering that the victim and Jackson had a domestic dispute after an argument between the two resulted in Jackson becoming enraged and strangling Hall.

According to the police department, Hall incurred injuries and two juveniles witnessed the incident during the altercation.

LaGrange officers arrested Jackson and charged him with aggravated assault family violence and two counts of third-degree cruelty to a child.