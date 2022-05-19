LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, around 9:35 a.m., LaGrange Police Department Patrol Officers responded to a 911 call concerning a burglary at a residence located at 1304 Juniper St. in LaGrange, Georgia.

With assistance from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, LaGrange Patrol Officers responded to the area and found the suspect, who attempted to flee the scene on foot.

Following a brief foot pursuit, authorities captured and arrested Lcheko Cheeks. The LaGrange Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section investigated, and authorities determined Cheeks illegally entered and occupied the residence.

According to LaGrange Police, Cheeks stole an undisclosed amount of cash and multiple items.

Cheeks is charged with first-degree burglary and obstruction. In addition, Cheeks is currently on felony probation for theft-related offenses.