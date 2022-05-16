LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, around 10:44 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center, located at 1514 Vernon Rd. in LaGrange, Georgia, in response to a subject suffering from a gunshot wound.

After arriving at the scene, LaGrange Police Officers spoke with the juvenile victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the back. He reported he was accidentally shot with a handgun by Mikell Berry at Phenix Landing, 1006 Whitesville Rd., in LaGrange, Georgia.

After an initial investigation, authorities determined that Berry would be charged with reckless conduct and possession of a handgun under 18.

Authorities later arrested Berry at the hospital and transported him to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office for booking on the charges mentioned earlier.

The juvenile victim shot by Berry was treated and later released from WellStar West Georgia Medical Center.

The police department encourages anyone with information concerning this incident to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County CrimeStoppers at 706-812-1000.