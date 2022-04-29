TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A LaGrange man has been arrested in connection to a child pornography investigation.

According to a news release from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Randall Brian Smith, 46, was arrested following a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The investigation into Smith began after the tip was sent to the sheriff’s office from NCMEC on March 14, 2022.

Officials said on March 16, a search warrant was executed at Smith’s home. During the search, investigators took several electronic devices from the home. Additionally, several warrants were issued in connection to social media accounts.

According to officials, “it was confirmed that during dates in November 2021, the suspect was active on a social media platform with the chat option open and it also showed that the suspect sent two child pornographic images and two child pornographic videos to chatrooms with 50+ participants.”

Smith was arrested and booked into the Troup County Jail on April 29, 2022. He is being charged with two counts of Child Pornographic distribution (Felony).