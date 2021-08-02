LaGrange man arrested on drug charges by Troup County Sheriff’s Office

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a LaGrange man on multiple drug related charges.

According to officials with the sheriff’s office, Eric Lee Ashton, 40, was arrested on July 27, 2021. Ashton was arrested following a traffic stop that resulted in a warrant being issued to search his home.

During the search, Ashton was found to be in possession of the following:

7 ounces of Meth

10 grams of Heroin

74 Alprazolam pills

8 Adderall pills

Plastic sandwich bag containing Mushrooms

Plastic bag containing 5 Ecstasy Pills

Marijuana

THC Edibles

U.S. Currency

Ashton has been charged with the following:

2 counts of Sale of Methamphetamine

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Trafficking Heroin

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Alprazolam with intent to Distribute

Possession of Adderall with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Psilocybin (Mushrooms)

Possession of Ecstasy with intent to Distribute

Possession of a Schedule 1

In addition to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, LaGrange Police Department and Agents of the GBI’s West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office were also involved in the investigation into Ashton.