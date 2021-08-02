LaGrange man arrested on drug charges by Troup County Sheriff’s Office

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a LaGrange man on multiple drug related charges.
According to officials with the sheriff’s office, Eric Lee Ashton, 40, was arrested on July 27, 2021. Ashton was arrested following a traffic stop that resulted in a warrant being issued to search his home.
During the search, Ashton was found to be in possession of the following:
- 7 ounces of Meth
- 10 grams of Heroin
- 74 Alprazolam pills
- 8 Adderall pills
- Plastic sandwich bag containing Mushrooms
- Plastic bag containing 5 Ecstasy Pills
- Marijuana
- THC Edibles
- U.S. Currency
Ashton has been charged with the following:
- 2 counts of Sale of Methamphetamine
- Trafficking Methamphetamine
- Trafficking Heroin
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Alprazolam with intent to Distribute
- Possession of Adderall with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Psilocybin (Mushrooms)
- Possession of Ecstasy with intent to Distribute
- Possession of a Schedule 1
In addition to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, LaGrange Police Department and Agents of the GBI’s West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office were also involved in the investigation into Ashton.