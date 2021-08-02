LaGrange man arrested on drug charges by Troup County Sheriff’s Office

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a LaGrange man on multiple drug related charges.

According to officials with the sheriff’s office, Eric Lee Ashton, 40, was arrested on July 27, 2021. Ashton was arrested following a traffic stop that resulted in a warrant being issued to search his home.

During the search, Ashton was found to be in possession of the following:

  • 7 ounces of Meth
  • 10 grams of Heroin
  • 74 Alprazolam pills
  • 8 Adderall pills
  • Plastic sandwich bag containing Mushrooms
  • Plastic bag containing 5 Ecstasy Pills
  • Marijuana
  • THC Edibles
  • U.S. Currency

Ashton has been charged with the following:

  • 2 counts of Sale of Methamphetamine
  • Trafficking Methamphetamine
  • Trafficking Heroin
  • Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Alprazolam with intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Adderall with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Psilocybin (Mushrooms)
  • Possession of Ecstasy with intent to Distribute
  • Possession of a Schedule 1

In addition to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, LaGrange Police Department and Agents of the GBI’s West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office were also involved in the investigation into Ashton.

