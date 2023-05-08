LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The Lagrange Police Department arrested a man on charges of kidnapping, strong-armed robbery and terroristic threats.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, two victims reported an incident involving 33-year-old Justin Deshun Cameron on Sunday, May 7.

The male victim told police that Cameron uninvitedly got into his vehicle and asked him to take him to the other victim’s location. The male victim refused.

Police say Cameron then demanded the male victim call the female victim. According to LPD, Cameron made several threats to kill the female victim while demanding money in exchange for the male victim’s release.

The female victim advised that she sent $200 to Cameron’s CashApp account. The male victim stated after Cameron received the money, he demanded to take him back to his vehicle on Snelson Street.

The male victim stated that he drove Cameron around for about 30 minutes and he reasonably believed that Cameron had a weapon.

Police say they arrested Cameron at his residence later that morning. He was charged with kidnapping, strong-armed robbery and two counts of terroristic threats. Cameron was on felony probation at the time of this incident.