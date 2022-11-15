LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Nov. 5, Lagrange Police officers responded to 121 Cross Creek Dr. in reference to a report about an aggravated battery.

After arriving at the scene, the female victim stated Jimmy Williams had struck her in the mouth during a physical altercation resulting in her sustaining a broken tooth.

The Lagrange Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Section later responded to the scene, and a warrant was secured for the arrest of Williams. LaGrange authorities charged Williams with Aggravated Battery.

At the time of the incident, Williams did have an outstanding warrant through another jurisdiction for Aggravated Assault with a Weapon.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, you can contact the LaGrange police Department at 706-883-2603.