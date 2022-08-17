LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A LaGrange man is facing multiple charges after he forced a woman into a vehicle at gun-point and drug her down an embankment, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

Police responded to Moores Hill on Aug. 17 at around 10:55 a.m. regarding an individual with a weapon.

Before arrival, the 911 Communication Center informed officers that 33-year-old Reginald Lamar Saffold forced his victim into a car at knife-point.

At the scene, officers spoke with Saffold, attempting to de-escalate the situation. During this, the victim left the vehicle and tried to run.

Police say that Saffold struck the victim as he accelerated his car, which he then he drove off the road, causing the victim to be drug down an embankment.

In an attempt to stop the vehicle, officers fired their duty weapons at the car. The car came to a stop at the bottom of the embankment, and officers pulled the victim to safety.

Officers continued to try and talk to Saffold, who revved the vehicle’s engine. Saffold did not respond as officers gave various verbal commands for him to turn off, and exit the car.

This led officers to approach the vehicle, then determining that Saffold was struck by the previous gunfire.

Both Saffold and the victim were treated on the scene, then transported to Well Star Hospital. Later, they were transferred to Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center.

Saffold will be charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and kidnapping.

The LaGrange Police Department is investigating this incident. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will investigate the officer-involved shooting.

For additional information, call Lieutenant Eric Lohr at (706) 883-2684 or email at elohr@lagrangega.org.

The GBI can also be contacted by calling Jeremy Dockins’ number at (706) 565-7888.