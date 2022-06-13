LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A LaGrange man was arrested on one count of burglary and one count of possession of cocaine after $40,000 worth of stolen catalytic converters as well as powdered cocaine were found in his home, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

Antoine Marcel Cotton, 48, was identified as a potential suspect in the burglary of a manufacturing plant that occurred on June 10. The burglary consisted of about $40,000 worth of brand new catalytic converter inserts, as well as other parts.

On June 13, LaGrange Police officers carried out a search on the home of Cotton. The stolen catalytic converters were found and Cotton was placed under arrest.

At the time of his arrest, Cotton was on probation for various counts of entering auto’s and drug-related offenses. Following his arrest, officers found powdered cocaine in Cotton’s possession.

This investigation remains open. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.