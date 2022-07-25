LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Sunday, at around 6:33 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to 205A Butler St. in reference to Justin Shawtez Willis physically assaulting a female victim while she sat inside her vehicle.

During the assault, Willis knocked over a child’s car seat containing a 4-month-old child, causing the child pain.

Additionally, before exiting the vehicle, Willis confiscated the female victim’s purse from inside the car and fled the scene on foot.

Authorities located the purse on Butler Street and found it was missing $46 in cash, residential keys, and identification documents belonging to the female victim.

Law enforcement issued the following arrest warrants for Willis:

Robbery by Sudden Snatch (FVA)

Battery (FVA)

Cruelty to Children 2nd Degree (FVA)

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, you can contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.