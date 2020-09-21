LaGrange mother reunited with 1-year-old after car stolen with child inside

LAGRANGE, Ga (WRBL) – A mother has been reunited with her child after her car was stolen in LaGrange.

Police say on September 20 around 11:15 a.m., Officers responded to the 1100 block Juniper Street in reference to a stolen vehicle that had just occurred.

Police were told by the victim that there child was inside the vehicle at the time of the theft.

When officers arrived. they met with Shacarra Johnson who advised that she had just parked her 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander outside the residence with her one-year-old daughter secured in a car seat in the back seat of the vehicle.

Johnson says that she had walked up to the front porch of the residence while keeping her vehicle in sight but became distracted while on the porch and then observed her vehicle speeding away.

Johnson advised that she did not see anyone enter the vehicle, as her back was turned.

The Criminal Investigations Section responded and initiated an investigation while patrol officers saturated the area, in search of the vehicle.

At 11:44 a.m., dispatch received a call from a citizen in the 200 block of Boulevard Street that they had located an unattended child in an abandoned vehicle, which was parked behind a residence.

Officers responded and confirmed that the vehicle was the aforementioned Mitsubishi Outlander and the child was secured and returned to her mother, unharmed.

If you have any information, please call: Case Detective: Detective John Slonaker – 706-883-2643 \Supervisor: Sergeant Mark Cavender – 706-883-2614\ Troup County Crimestoppers – 706-812-1000