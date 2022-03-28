LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a stabbing. According to a news release, on March 26, 2022 police responded to 1602 Whitesville Road in regards to a stabbing. When police arrive they found the victim, Henry Brisco suffering from a stabbing wound to the leg

As a result of this investigation it was learned the suspect, Tony Brisco, had assaulted his father, Henry Brisco. During the assault Tony Brisco stabbed Henry Brisco before fleeing the scene.

Tony Brisco was located by officers shortly after this incident and taken into custody for Aggravated Assault FVA.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are urged to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706)883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706)812-1000.