LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — An armed man robbed a convenience store and injured an employee in LaGrange in the early morning hours on Monday, April 17.

According to LaGrange Police, officers responded to Speedy Serve at 200 Whitesville Road at 2:32 on the information of an armed robbery.

Initial investigation revealed that a male entered the store holding a firearm. He demanded all money in the registers.

Police say the armed man struck an employee Ashok Konidena with the firearm during the robbery. Konidena sustained minor injuries.

The LaGrange Police Department is asking anyone with information on this incident to call them at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.