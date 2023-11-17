LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department said a man was arrested after officers found the man on a college campus with a knife.

According to LPD, on Friday, around 3:36 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to West Georgia Technical College located at 220 Fort Dr. in reference to an alarm.

After arriving on scene, officers located and unsecured door and Antonio Bandiera inside the building with a fixed-blade knife.

Officers detained Bandiera and LPD’s Criminal Investigation Section continued the investigation. Bandiera was later arrested and charged with burglary, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony and possession of a knife on school grounds.