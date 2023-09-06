LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police are asking the public for helpful information regarding a murder at Sunny Point Lake Access in Lagrange that occurred on Aug. 28, stating, “Please remember that no information is unimportant and can be of tremendous help in solving crime in our community.”

LaGrange Police Detective Swanson who is investigating the murder is requesting anyone who was near the area between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Aug. 28 to contact him at 706-883-2648 or via email at HSwanson@lagrangega.org