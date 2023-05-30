LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A man committed suicide after killing his wife on May 29 in a parking lot, according to the LaGrange Police Department (LPD).

Officers responded to shots fired at the Jr. Food Mart on Whitesville Road at 7:12 p.m.

Police say officers found a male and female who had been shot. Emergency Medical Personnel provided medical aid to both individuals but determined the male was dead. The female was taken to a WellStar Medical Center where she later died.

The investigation determined that the male and female were married but had been separated. According to law enforcement, the male suspect confronted the female in the parking lot and shot her before shooting himself.

The male was identified as Leroy Jasmine and the female victim as Serrita Jasmine. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the LPD at 706-883-2603.