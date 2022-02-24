LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – An investigation is underway after two men were robbed on Waverly Way in LaGrange. According to a news release from the LaGrange Police Department, the armed robbery happened in the 100 block of Waverly Way on Feb. 23, 2022.

Police said the two victim were approached in the lower parking area of the home by a male suspect with a gun. The suspect pointed the gun at the two men and started attempting to giving them commands, but they victims did not speak English and could not understand the suspect, according to police.

The suspect then went through one of the victim’s pockets, stole his cell phone, and ran away, according to police.

While running away, the suspect triggered a motion activated light. He then threw down the cell phone.

The LaGrange Police Department and Detective Lawson are requesting anyone with information about this case to contact the LaGrange Police Department, Troup County 911 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.