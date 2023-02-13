LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a local gas station.

On Feb. 11 around 1:20 a.m., LaGrange police responded to the Circle K at 1819 Roanoke Road.

Officers met with an employee who sustained a minor injury during an armed robbery.

The victim said an unknown black male entered the store with a firearm, then demanded access to the store’s money.

During this, the unidentified male reportedly struck the victim with the firearm before leaving on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603.