LaGrange Police investigate Sunday afternoon shooting

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange police are investigating after a Sunday afternoon shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

On May 9, at about 2:15 p.m., police responded to 510 Miller Street, according to a news release. Police found Charleston Bell suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper leg.

The Criminal Investigation Section determined that Bell, along with two other men, Calvin Sanders and Kendrick Hill, were sitting on the front porch of the 510 Miller Street home when an unknown male in a burgundy vehicle pulled up and fired several shots at the three men.

Sanders and Hill were not struck. Bell was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center, treated for his injury and released.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact LaGrange Police.