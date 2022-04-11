LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Monday, the Lagrange Police Department announced their review of a cold case murder of a Lagrange man and requests public help identifying suspect(s).

On April 11, 2022, Detective Stephen Spivey completed a review of the murder of William Kent Adams.

According to the police department, the homicide occurred on April 15, 2003, on Ridley Avenue in Lagrange, Georgia.

The police department encourages anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Spivey at 706-883-2625. You can also contact Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.