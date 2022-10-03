LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an incident in which a man allegedly approached a vehicle with a gun, repeatedly hit the window, and attempted to drag a woman out of the vehicle.

Police have identified Daniel Sales Gabriel as the suspect involved in the incident. He will be charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Criminal Attempt Kidnapping, and Possession of Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes in connection to the incident.

Police said the incident happened on Oct. 2, 2022, at 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Lanett Avenue.

According to police, three people were inside the vehicle when Gabriel approached it with a gun.

Police said the victims told them that Gabriel began hitting the driver’s side window. He was demanding the individual, seated in the driver’s seat, unlock the doors or roll the window down. The individual refused to do so, Gabriel pointed the gun him and threatened to kill him. A second individual, seated in the front passenger side, was in fear for his life while the gun was being pointed in his direction, according to police.

According to police, Gabriel then moved to the rear passenger’s side door of the vehicle, where the third individual was seated. Gabriel opened the door. Once the door was opened, Gabriel began trying to pull the woman from the vehicle.

Police said no one was injured during the incident.

The Criminal Investigations Section is conducting an investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.

