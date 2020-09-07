LaGrange Police investigating after shots fired into homes

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating after gunshots are fired into houses Sunday.

According to police the incident happened on Sunday morning. Police were called out to a home located in the 100 block of Union Street after the person who lives there discovered two windows broken on the front porch.

Residents at another home found a bullet inside the wall of their home. The couple who found the bullet in their wall told police that they had heard a dozen gunshots at around 12:30 a.m.

After canvasing the area, police say they found several shell casings.

No injuries were reported during the investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.