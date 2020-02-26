LaGrange Police investigating car fire

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a car fire.

The incident happened at 49 Youngs Mill Road. Police say they received the call about the vehicle being on fire early Wednesday morning at about 2:40 a.m.

Officials say the cause of the fire is arson. Investigation determined the car was intentionally set on fire. Police say this is an an active investigation and they would like to hear from anyone who might have information on this case.

Anyone with information on this should call LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.