LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on Saturday. Police said Christon Ridgeway has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Murder, in connection to the shooting of Charlie Dudley.

Officials said police were called out to a report of shots fired in the area of Carver Street and Brown Street, at 11:10 a.m. on Oct. 8, 2022. Police found the victim, Dudley, a short distance away, on McGregor Street. He had been shot in the chest. The victim was taken to Well Star West Georgia, where he died.

According to police, Dudley was not the intended target of the shooting.

Police located two cars in the 200 block of Brown Street that had been hit by bullets. Investigators determined that another individual was driving one of the cars when it was shot. That individual was not injured, but appeared to be the target of the shooting. Dudley was not involved in the incident and was struck by one of the rounds fired by the suspects shooting at Harris.

Police said Ridgeway is one of multiple suspects responsible for shooting Dudley.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.