LaGrange Police investigating drive-by shooting that injured two men

LAGRANGE, Ga (WRBL) – LaGrange Police are investigating a shooting where two people were injured.

Police say on Friday around 8:00 p.m., they responded to Ridge Street near its intersection with Harwell Avenue, Lagrange, Georgia in reference to a person shot.

When officers arrived, they made contact with Mario A. Fannin and Samuel D. Fannin. They determined that M. Fannin had been shot once in the arm.

The Criminal Investigations Section began an investigation into the incident and determined that M. Fannin and S. Fannin were walking in the area when they were approached by a vehicle, described as possibly a gray Chrysler.

As the vehicle approached, unknown persons within the vehicle fired shots toward M. Fannin and S. Fannin, striking M. Fannin once in the right arm. M Fannin was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

At the time of this press release, the suspect(s) are unknown.

Persons with additional information are asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.