LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, at around 2:35 a.m. LaGrange Police Officers discovered a female corpse while patrolling the area near Fort Drive.

Patrolling Officers alerted the LaGrange Police Department’s Criminal Investigations and initiated an investigation.

During the investigation, authorities identified the deceased female as Breanna Burgess. According to authorities, Burgess suffered from a stab wound and succumbed to her injuries.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you can contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2635.