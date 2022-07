LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a theft investigation.

Police said they are looking to identify the individual pictured (below) in reference to a stolen vehicle.



(Photo Credit: LaGrange Police Department)

According to police, the stolen vehicle was a silver 2007 Chevrolet HHR.



If you can identify this individual, have seen this vehicle, or have information about this incident, please contact Officer Arteche at 706-883-2603 or by calling Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000.