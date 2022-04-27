LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating several instances in which counterfeit money was passed off to businesses in the area.

According to police, retail businesses including Aldi, Hobby Lobby, and Staples have had counterfeit $100 bills used as payments for transactions at their LaGrange locations.

Police said they believe the same individual is responsible for each of the instances and are seeking information about the individual.

Security footage of the suspect was shared to the LaGrange Police Facebook page. Police said the person is the male with the white t-shirt and khaki’s in the first part of the video and in the second part of the video he is wearing a striped t-shirt and Nike shorts.

Anyone who can identify the individual or who has information about these incidents should contact Detective Ligon at 706-883-2621 or call Troup County CrimeStoppers at 706-812-1000.