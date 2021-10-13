LaGrange Police looking for new tips in 2011 cold case murder

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is looking for answers in a ten-year-old cold case murder.

According to police, on June 5, 2011, Freddie Holmes, Jr. was murdered in the 700 block of Revis Street in LaGrange, Ga.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help bring Holmes’ murderer to justice to come forward. Even the smallest detail could help break the case.

Anyone with information contact Detective Duke at 706-883-2601 or by email at aduke@lagrangega.org. You can also contact Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

