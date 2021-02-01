 

LaGrange police looking for wanted suspect in deadly shooting

Crime
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a suspect connected to a deadly January shooting in Lagrange. The suspect police are looking for has been identified as Calvin Demond Sanders.

Police say Sanders, age 32, is wanted in connection to the shooting death Deandre Rashad Cotton.

On Jan. 17, 2021, Cotton was found shot in the head on the front porch of a home located at 115 Wright Street, according to police. Cotton was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the shooting, police say they were made aware of a second victim, Jamarius Dunlap, who arrived at Well Star West Georgia Medical Center. Police say Dunlap, who had suffer a single gunshot wound, was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle. He was later taken by life flight to an Atlanta-area hospital for further treatment.

Aanyone who has information about this incident or about the possible location of Calvin Demond Sanders should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000. 

