LaGrange Police make arrest in December murder

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly December shooting.

According to police, Johnnie Perryman was arrested in connection to a double shooting that claimed the life of one victim and injured another on Dec. 18, 2020.

In December, when police arrived to the crime scene, located in the 1700 block of Adamson Street, investigators say they found Monquarious Wilder, who was dead. Wilder had been shot, according to investigators.

A short time later, while officers were still at Adamson Street, they were called to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center following reports of another shooting victim, according to investigators. Police learned the second victim, Jaquavius Perryman, was also shot at Adamson Street. He was airlifted to an Atlanta-area hospital for treatment.

Johnnie Perryman was arrested on Tuesday at the 100 block of Bell Street. He is being charged with Murder and Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with additional information on this case should call the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.