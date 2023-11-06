LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department (LPD) has made another arrest in the deadly weekend shooting on Daniel Street, that left two others injured.

LPD says they now have 23-year-old Traveous Kindrez Rosser in police custody. LaGrange Police arrested Rosser on Monday and charged him with Felony murder after an additional investigation determined that he was directly involved in the shooting death of 33-year-old Tabious Frazier.

LPD also arrested 32-year-old Jacorious Jamar Thomas in connection with Frazier’s death. Authorities arrested Thomas on the same day of the shooting and charged him with Felony murder.

According to LPD, on Saturday around 12:57 a.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to 412 Daniel Street to a report about shots being fired in the area.

After arriving on the scene, responding officers were notified that a person had been shot. Officers found the victim, later identified as Frazier, and determined that he was shot at least once in the left shoulder.

Officers immediately rendered aid until medical personnel arrived on the scene and transported Frazier to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

LPD says additional investigation revealed that two other individuals were struck by gunfire. 26-year-old Shanteria Render was grazed by a bullet but LPD says she did not need medical attention and 35-year-old Tiara Smoker suffered a gunshot wound to her shoulder and was later treated at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.